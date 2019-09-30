Lungu Promotes Special Forces Commander

President Edgar Lungu has promoted Special Forces Group Commander Colonel Augustine Chirwa to the senior rank of Brigadier General.

And President Lungu says his administration is keen to see a well-grounded defense force in professionalism, discipline and loyalty.

President Lungu said the government is also determined to equip defense forces with skills to enable them to contribute to national development.

He was speaking during a demonstration of advanced Special Forces training at the School of Special Forces in Mbala, Northern Province

The Head of State also reassured defense forces of government’s commitment to ensuring the provision of all necessary resources for their welfare and general operations.

President Lungu has equally acknowledged government’s awareness of the challenges faced by Special Forces during the training.

He has since promised them to address the challenges in order to maintain high standards among the defense forces.

At the same event, Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe assured the President of the defense forces’ support and loyalty.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe has further reaffirmed his pledge to support the government and commit the army to professionalism in the discharge of duty.

And Brigadier General Augustine Chirwa declared his readiness to undertake any task in his new rank without excuses.