Ministers, PF Officials Should Stop Abusing 20% Subcontracting Policy, warns Llungu

President Edgar Lungu has told ministers and PF officials to desist from abusing the 20 per cent sub-contracting policy.

The Head of State said this shortly before depart for Lusaka at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola on Sunday.

He said he had information that some Ministers and party officials were taking advantage of the sub-contracting policy to engage in corruption.

“I do not want to get reports that people from Lusaka, especially ministers and senior officials in the party are insisting on getting 20 per cent when they are not even eligible. That is the corruption we do not want,” President said.

He directed the Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda and Provincial Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe to sit down with the contractors and others to ensure that guidelines were framed over the 20 per cent subcontracting policy.

He said the intention of the 20 per cent subcontraction policy was to benefit the local people.

“I have heard that some party officials and Ministers want to withhold the contracts. The intention is that the contracts should be distributed so that other Zambians can benefit so I want Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Permanent secretary Bright Nundwe and Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda to sit together with others and ensure that there is fairness in the giving of the 20 per cent subcontracts,” President Lungu said.

He said he would be back on the Copperbelt in October and wanted to find order on his return.