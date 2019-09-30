Nevers Mumba Urges Church to Take Up Political Leadership

MMD faction leader Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called on the church to take up the responsibility of political leadership in Africa.

Speaking at the 2019 Africa Arise Conference whose theme was “From Poverty To Power” hosted by Oasis of Life Family Church in South Africa, Dr Mumba stated that the church had been sitting on the terraces watching the events and effects of bad governance for too long.

He quoted the Bible in Proverbs 29:2 which states that “When the righteous are in authority, people rejoice; but when a wicked man rules, people groan” and emphasised that righteousness was a key ingredient that was required in the politics of Africa.

Preaching on a message entitled ” Ready to Lead”, Dr Mumba pointed out that the church needed to prepare and train Christians to get into politics.

He said Christians had enough moral capacity to lead at various governance levels.

While quoting Luke 4 v 18-19, he challenged the church to take its leadership capabilities into the governance of nations in Africa.

In another session titled “The Smart Fight”, Dr Mumba charged that morality and integrity in leadership were Africa’s major requirements for development.

He said Africa needs integrity fighters with moral capacity to rise and take up the mantle of political leadership.

Dr Mumba said poverty in Africa can only be effectively eliminated when a premium is placed on the quality of leaders that occupy political office.

Dr Mumba emphasised the need for equitable delivery of goods and services to be achieved at all levels of governance.

“Africa needs to place a premium on leadership as poverty can only be fought by a God fearing leadership and that the church was the answer,” he said.

Dr Mumba said the church was the fastest growing movement in Africa and that it was better placed to take charge of the affairs of Africa.

He said Africa was the richest continent with the most valuable mineral deposits and other resources, yet the most impoverished.

Dr Mumba said it was time Africa came out of the carbon copy status and develop its own developmental strategic agenda.

He said if God can transform a human heart and heal the crippled, He can change and transform Africa through leaders yielded to Him.

Dr Mumba said God had an agenda for Africa and the Church was now ready to lead.