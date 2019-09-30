Sean Tembo Wins Case against Police

The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress has won a case against the Zambia Police Service at the High Court this morning.

The case relates to a matter where PeP leader Sean Tembo sued the Zambia Police Service in the High Court of Zambia for preventing PeP members from continuing with their scheduled protests against the purchase of 42 fire tenders at $42 million.

In the ruling delivered this morning, the High Court has awarded K50,000 in general and exemplary damages and the Attorney General has also been ordered to pay Sean Tembo’s legal costs in this matter.

Mr. Tembo represented himself throughout this case against the government.