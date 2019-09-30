Spain Based Barbara Banda Joins Shepolopolo Camp

Spain based Barbara Banda has arrived in the country ahead of Wednesday’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic first leg qualifier against Botswana at Nkoloma Stadium.

The EDF Logrono top striker who campaigns in the Spanish Primera División Femenina joins camp on the back of netting a hat-trick for her team over the weekend that she helped defeat Tacon 5-1.

Barbara is in line for the Player of the Week accolade in Spain alongside there other top performers in the weekend matches.

Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape will be buoyed by the arrival of Barbara adding up to the ammunition upfront.

Barbara missed the last round of qualifiers against the Mighty Warriors.

The former Green Buffaloes striker last played for Zambia at the 2018 Cosafa Women Championship in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia plays Botswana on Wednesday at Nkoloma with the return leg in Gaborone over the weekend.

Winner between Zambia and Botswana will face off with one of Gabon, Ghana, Malawi or Kenya waiting after that.

Only one team from Africa will automatically qualify for the Olympics this year, with another facing a play-off against South American side Chile to also book their berth.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game have been pegged at K50 VIP and K10 all round.

Kickoff is at 15:00 hours.

(Source: FAZ Media)