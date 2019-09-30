UPND CB Youths Pledge To Defend HH

UPND youths on the Copperbelt have pledged to not only be ready to defend the party but also their leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The over 1,000 youths drawn from 11 districts on the Copperbelt have endorsed Hichilema as the 2021 general elections presidential candidate at the yet to be held party general assembly.

This was revealed at a one day youth provincial conference dubbed “Party Mobilization and 2021 votes protection”.

This was after their provincial chairman Elisha Matambo, who led his provincial management team to offer solidarity, advised the youths to not only be ready to defend the party but also to defend Hichilema.

The young men and women have also been advised that time had come for them to rise up and defend the party as it prepares to take over leadership from the ruling Patriotic Front.

“Gone are the days when UPND youths watched the PF and the police arresting Hichilema without any counter action. This time around, the youths should resist any attempt to arrest UPND’s capital HH,” Matambo said.

He told the youths that his leadership had resolved to protect the votes to the maximum in 2021 or any election before and he expected the same from the youths.

And Copperbelt UPND Youth provincial chairman Kelly Jibinga has assured Matambo that his leadership has resolved to protect the votes as the purpose conference was organized for sensitising the youths to be united and prepare to protect the votes in any election..

Jibinga added that the youths on the Copperbelt had also resolved that any attempt to arrest Hichilema by the PF government would be met with sporadic counteractions.

And National Youth Chairman Likando Mufalali, who was the guest of honour at the conference, said there was need for the youths to unite in the face of the high levels of poverty and unemployment to ensure the PF and Edgar Lungu were removed from power.

Mufalali said he was personally impressed with the initiatives being taken by the youths on the Copperbelt.

He said the National Youth leadership was in agreement with the resolution to endorse Hichilema as the 2021 presidential candidate.

The event was also attended by three youth deputy chairmen Munji Habenzu (Administration), Gilbert Liswaniso (Politics) and Subeta Mutelo (Gender).