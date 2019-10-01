8 Msoro Villagers Arrested For Abducting Wildlife Officers

for abducting wildlife officers who were patrolling in the game management area.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said two officers from the department of National Parks and Wildlife and six village scouts were abducted in Msoro area of Mambwe

district by some villagers on September 27, 2019 around 07:00 hours.

“Brief facts are that on 27th September 2019 around 07:00 hours, Francis Bwalya and Jason Phiri, who are wildlife officers, and some village scouts, were assigned to conduct foot patrols along Mwanjiri stream which is also called red zone in chief Msoro’s area which is a protected

piece of land. Whilst conducting their patrols, they were abducted by eight villagers,” he said.

Sakala said the wildlife officers were rescued when one of them sent a text message to the officer-in charge at Mambwe Police Station.