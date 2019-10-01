Chief Chindo Condemns Gayism, Calls It Satanic

A traditional leader of Senga district of Northern Province has strongly condemned people promoting gay rights in the country, saying the heinous practice is un-Zambian.

Sub-chief Chindo of the Lungu people in Senga district has since warned Zambians never to entertain any group of people or political parties promoting gay rights in the country.

Speaking to ZANIS yesterday, the traditional leader said such political leaders should never even be made to lead a country like Zambia which is a Christian nation.

“I wonder how such people can be willing to go to State House when they are interested in evil and satanic activities in the country which is a Christian nation,” sub-chief Chindo said.

And the traditional leader advised Zambians to seriously start scrutinising party leaders before the 2021 presidential and general elections and that those promoting gay rights should never be given a chance to govern the country.