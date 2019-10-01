Don’t Politicize Climate Change-Chembe

The MMD Felix Mutati faction Chairperson for International Relations Joyce Chembe Musenge has emphasized against Zambians politicizing climate change but calls on concerted efforts to address the challenge that was now affecting all Zambians.

Speaking during an interview at the Tuwiimba traditional ceremony of the Nsenga speaking people in Nyimba district of Eastern Province under Chief Ndake Musenge who is the former Ambassador to Sweden states that it is evident that climate change has affected not just one but in most cases the entire country which calls for all Zambians to pull resources together and find practical solutions to climate change effects.

“We have to pull our resources, thoughts and work together at local, national and international level especially since even our world leaders have recognised the problems that climate change is causing and was even a topic at the just ended 74th session of United Nations General Assembly so we need to collectively find practical solutions to deal with climate change. It is not an issue that we can politicize but all citizens should now work with government which has shown willingness to work with others.” Ambassador Musenge said.

She said it was gratifying that traditional leaders themselves expressed concern of climate change during the traditional ceremony and also indicated willingness to work with government to mitigate the effects.

Meanwhile, she said traditional ceremonies can be used as a unifier for Zambians of different backgrounds especially when Chiefs take up the leading role to appreciate one another’s culture and tradition.

“Traditional ceremonies can also be used to unify a nation because we saw at the Tuwiimba ceremony that the Guest of Honor was a chief from Itezhi-tezhi, this is a way to unite Zambians as well as to create a learning process for them to learn from each other” She said.

She adds that it is important that Zambians take interest in attending traditional ceremonies because they take people back to their roots, as a society without roots cannot grow.

Ambassador Musenge stated that for Zambians to really understand who they are, they need to be knowledgeable about their tradition by attending the ceremonies which have existed since time immemorial.