Kampamba Empowers Kalulushi Youths, Women With Salaula

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga-Chewe has empowered youths and women with bundles of second hand clothes commonly known as Salaula.
And Mulenga-Chewe has handed over 20 wheelchairs and crutches to the physically challenged in the Constituency.
She said a group of young people had approached her asking for any form of assistance to keep them busy.
Speaking during a constituency visit over the weekend, Mulenga-Chewe said with employment opportunities becoming scarce, she saw it fit to donate the bundles of second hand clothes to act as a start up business for the youths and women.
“…The youths approached my office for assistance to do business and we were very much glad to come in as we are promoting entrepreneurship,” Mulenga-Chewe said.
She added that her office remained open to help youths engage in meaningful activities aimed at uplifting their living standards.
Mulenga-Chewe, who is Minister of Community Development, said the government had continued to create an enabling environment for all to engage in entrepreneural activities.
3 Comments
Joe London
Ba minister u have done a good work although in a small way.but to de receiver it is something very big.Epashili pakuleka ba minister to remember where u come from, those pipo will also come to your aid when that time comes. Mwabombeni mukwai.
Boyka
In munali constituency we only see chi nkandu luo during ma campaigns.
Fyantha
Good Gesture ba MP. Let others copy