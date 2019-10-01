Ndola Judge Orders 3 Residents To Vacate MP’s Land

Ndola High Court judge Charles Chanda has ordered three Ndola residents who were occupying Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga’s land to vacant with immediate effect.

This is in a matter where Pishion Farms Limited (1st plaintiff) and Pishion Estates Limited (2nd plaintiff) had taken to court Alex Katati, Frederick Chishimba and Ronaldo Nsakalimba as first, second and third defendants respectively for land encroachment.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga, who is the first and second plaintiffs’ Managing Director in this matter, was demanding an order and declaration that he is the legal and lawful owner of farm No. 30592 and Lot No. 37739/M in Ndola respectively.

Mulenga was also demanding damages for trespass, an order that the defendants pay him mesne profits for use of his land without authority and consent from him, among other orders.

According to court documents, Mulenga averred that the said pieces of land had consisted of 17 Lots which had been subdivided by the Ndola City Council and the ministry of lands.

The documents further reveal that Mulenga, around August 2013, discovered that portions of the land in issue were occupied by the defendants.

But the defendants alleged that the local authority and the Ministry of Lands had illegally allocated the land to Mulenga when the same had already been given to the defendants.

In his judgment, judge Chanda ruled that the defendants did not deny occupying Mulenga’s land but failed to produce any evidence of their rights over the land.

“It is abundantly clear that the defendants are seeking or claiming ownership to the land by adverse possession. This is contrary to the law. In view of the foregoing and on the basis of the evidence before me, I find that the land in issue was properly and lawfully conveyed to Mulenga and is entitled to possession thereof. Since the defendants have no colour of right to the land they are occupying, they are at best squatters,” judge Chanda said.

“It follows therefore that whatever structures the defendants put up on Mulenga’s land were at the defendants own peril and were liable to be demolished.”

He said despite the defendants alleging that Mulenga’s title deeds were fraudulently obtained, no particulars of fraud were supplied.

” I fully associate myself that Courts of law can never be used to reward or perpetuate illegalities. Courts are there to uphold the law. The survey diagrams clearly show that Mulenga’s land extends to the stream. I, therefore, come to the conclusion that Mulenga proved his case to the requisite standard and judgment is hereby entered in his favour except for his claim for mesne profits which was not proved,” judge Chanda ruled.

He declared Mulenga as the legal and lawful owner of farm No. 30592 and Lot No. 37739, both of Ndola.

“The defendants are hereby ordered to immediately yield vacant possession of the portion of land they occupy on Mulenga’s land. Mulenga is hereby awarded the sum of K10, 000 being the damages for trespass to be recovered from the defendants. The defendants are restrained from carrying out any farming activities on or otherwise using Mulenga’s land. The defendants shall bear Mulenga’s costs which costs shall be taxed in default of agreement,” ordered judge Chanda.