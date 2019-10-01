OPINION: Fuel Price Hike: Is Zambia The Only One Affected?

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) last week increased pump prices of fuel by an average K0.80 (80 ngwee) for petrol, diesel and low sulphur diesel. The regulator also increased the pump price for kerosene by about K1.60 per liter. The reason for this increase is because the cost of fuel on the international market has equally gone up, coupled with the continued depreciation of the kwacha against major convertible currencies.

There has been general outcry from the Zambians that this fuel price increase will affect them severely, especially that the prices of basic commodities have registered a sharp increase within a very short time. This is understandable! But unfortunately, the pump price of fuel in Zambia is dictated by what is prevailing on the international market. When a barrel of crude oil is increased on the global market, it must gives Zambians a signal that their next crude consignment that could be bought at that particular time would probably bring alone an increase in fuel pump prices. That is how it works. But we must not forget that there are times that the government has stayed away from price adjustments even after an increase in the cost of crude as a way of protecting the citizens from

What the people must understand is that Zambia is not the only fuel import country that has decided to effect an upward adjustment on fuel pump prices! For example, Tanzania, our neighbor, has equally done the same. In fact, Tanzania itself increased fuel prices on September 3, 2019. The reasons for the adjustment are similar to what the Zambian government has given, meaning there is no way these countries that import fuel can avoid adjusting pump prices after importing their stock at a higher price.

The Citizen of Tanzania, on September 3, 2019, reported that the retail and wholesale prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene imported in the country in the month of September through Dar es Salaam port have increased by Sh83 per litre (equivalent to 3.87 per cent), Sh61 per litre (equivalent to 2.90percent) and Sh 46 per litre (equivalent to 2.22 per cent), respectively. Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh82.96 per litre (equivalent to 4.09 percent and Sh60.95 per litre (equivalent to 3.07 percent) and Sh46.12 per litre (equivalent to 2.35percent), respectively. Meanwhile retail and wholesale prices for Petrol and Diesel imported through Tanga port have also increased compared to prices that were published on August 7, 2019.” Earlier on August 5, Zimbabwe announced a fuel price hike of 26 per cent. Fuel prices in Zimbabwe have been increased four times since June and by more than 500 per cent this year.

Here are average prices of fuel per liter in some selected countries:

Tanzania – $0.93 per liter

Zambia – $1.20 per liter

Zimbabwe – $1.05 per liter

DRC – $1.35 per liter

Malawi – $1.18 per liter

Rwanda – $1.16 per liter

Uganda – $1.18 per liter

Kenya – $1.09 per liter

Ghana – $0.97 per liter

Gabon – $1.16 per liter

Burkina Faso – $1.10 per liter