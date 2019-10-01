OPINION: Fuel Price Hike: Is Zambia The Only One Affected?

There has been general outcry from the Zambians that this fuel price increase will affect them severely, especially that the prices of basic commodities have registered a sharp increase within a very short time. This is understandable! But unfortunately, the pump price of fuel in Zambia is dictated by what is prevailing on the international market. When a barrel of crude oil is increased on the global market, it must gives Zambians a signal that their next crude consignment that could be bought at that particular time would probably bring alone an increase in fuel pump prices. That is how it works. But we must not forget that there are times that the government has stayed away from price adjustments even after an increase in the cost of crude as a way of protecting the citizens from
What the people must understand is that Zambia is not the only fuel import country that has decided to effect an upward adjustment on fuel pump prices! For example, Tanzania, our neighbor, has equally done the same. In fact, Tanzania itself increased fuel prices on September 3, 2019. The reasons for the adjustment are similar to what the Zambian government has given, meaning there is no way these countries that import fuel can avoid adjusting pump prices after importing their stock at a higher price.
The Citizen of Tanzania, on September 3, 2019, reported that the retail and wholesale prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene imported in the country in the month of September through Dar es Salaam port have increased by Sh83 per litre (equivalent to 3.87 per cent), Sh61 per litre (equivalent to 2.90percent) and Sh 46 per litre (equivalent to 2.22 per cent), respectively. Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh82.96 per litre (equivalent to 4.09 percent and Sh60.95 per litre (equivalent to 3.07 percent) and Sh46.12 per litre (equivalent to 2.35percent), respectively. Meanwhile retail and wholesale prices for Petrol and Diesel imported through Tanga port have also increased compared to prices that were published on August 7, 2019.” Earlier on August 5, Zimbabwe announced a fuel price hike of 26 per cent. Fuel prices in Zimbabwe have been increased four times since June and by more than 500 per cent this year.
Here are average prices of fuel per liter in some selected countries:
Tanzania – $0.93 per liter
Zambia – $1.20 per liter
Zimbabwe – $1.05 per liter
DRC – $1.35 per liter
Malawi – $1.18 per liter
Rwanda – $1.16 per liter
Uganda – $1.18 per liter
Kenya – $1.09 per liter
Ghana – $0.97 per liter
Gabon – $1.16 per liter
Burkina Faso – $1.10 per liter
This is the prevailing situation on the ground, so the fuel pump price increase was inevitable and subsidising the commodity at the moment would not have worked because it is common knowledge that the government is already facing a host of financial challenges that need to be dealt with. What Zambians must hope for is a reduction in oil prices on the international market and the appreciation of the kwacha, then the government will be obliged to reduce fuel pump prices.
sam
if it was explained in this way from the beginning people would have understood .next time let an explanation come before hiking and not hiking then explanation.
Leonard
Ummmmmhhhhhhhh Zimbabwe’s economy is on its knees but there fuel is cheaper.ok well done munangagwa and ……..Dr lungu