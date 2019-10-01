Sesheke Mob Riots after Robbery On Money Changers

The Zambia Police Service says there was a riot in Sesheke of Western Province involving unregistered money changers in the area who complained that they were being targeted by robbers in the area.

Police Spokeswoman Esther Katongo explained that this followed three reported robberies which happened on Sunday night where criminals armed with an AK47 rifle broke into homes of three money changers of Katimamulilo area and got away with K35,000, K10,000 and K7,000 respectively.

“When word went round, a mob blocked some roads, burnt tyres and began throwing stone at the Katimamulilo Police Station and smashed three window panes,” she stated.

Mrs. Katongo stated that order was restored after reinforcement of officers.

“Police are currently monitoring the situation. No arrest made. We call upon members of the public to desist from damaging government infrastructure whenever they are aggrieved as the infrastructure is meant to serve them. They should instead find amicable means of addressing their grievances such as engaging relevant authorities,” stated Mrs Katongo.