Man Hacked By Cousin Over Land Dispute

A 56-year-old man has been hacked to death by his cousin following a land dispute in Kalumbila District of North Western Province.

Collins Museneni was axed to death by his cousin identified as Makuya Sissi after the two picked up a quarrel over land.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident that happened over the weekend.

He said the deceased suffered deep cuts on the neck and died on the spot after being hacked by Sissi.

“Yes, we recorded a murder case in Kalumbila where a 56-year-old man was axed to death by his own cousin. As at now, the suspect is still at large. Our officers who visited the scene found a blood-stained axe which is believed to have been used in the act,” said Namachila, adding that the body of the deceased had been taken to Lumwana District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.