Shepolopolo Face Botswana Today

The Zambia Women National Team Olympic dream faceS a stern test this afternoon when they face the Mares of Botswana at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zambia’s women football has been on an upward trajectory with the age-groups winning medals at the 2019 Cosafa regional championships.

Expectations have been raised in the public domain given the recent breakthroughs of some of the Copper Queens that have trekked to Europe to ply their trade.

Of the three European based players only Spain based Barbara Banda will be in action this afternoon adding up to the already well-grounded frontline that already has the prolific Rachael Nachula and energetic Grace Chanda.

The midfielder will be anchored on the solidity of Rhodah Chileshe with Hellen Chanda expected to help link play while the pint-sized Mary Mwakapila is expected to provided fluidity to the set up with her usualy pin-point passes and crosses.

Coach Bruce Mwape has had to shake up his backline following the unavailability of Anita Mulenga and Agness Musesa but the technical bench has found cover Jackline Nkole and Vast Phiri.

There will be concerns in the wingbacks where Margaret Belemu and Martha Tembo have been regulars in the team set up.

The team will be confident in the safe pair of hands that Hazel Nali provides to the team between the sticks.

Zambia will have to be wary of the highly motivated Mares that knocked out South Africa in the last round of qualifiers.

Botswana have come on the back of a European camp as part of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic race.

The second leg is billed for Francistown on Tuesday (October 8).

Winner over two legs will qualify to the next round.

Tickets for this afternoon’s match which kicks-off at 15:00 hours are on sale across Shoprite outlets via Computicket.

Charges are VIP K50 with open wing fetching K10.

(Source: FAZ Media)