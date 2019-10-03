Court Restrains Kambwili From ‘Defaming’ Findlay

Findlay says Kambwili is defaming him.

Justice Elita Mwikisa has further ordered that inter-party (both sides) hearing on the injunction will be heard today.

“Upon reading the affidavit sworn by Harry Valden Findlay sworn on September 24 in support thereof, and the plaintiff by his counsel undertaking to abide by any order this court may make as to damages in case this court shall be of the opinion that the defendant has suffered any by reason of this order the plaintiff ought to pay. It is hereby ordered that the defendant be restrained whether by himself or his servants or agents or otherwise until further order in the meantime from uttering any defamatory remarks concerning the plaintiff,” she ordered.

In this matter, Findlay sued Kambwili in the Lusaka High Court for accusing him of being a drug dealer and using the Presidential jet to traffic drugs.

Findlay, who is seeking among other claims, damages for libel and slander and an order of injunction to restrain Kambwili by himself, servants or agents from uttering any defamatory remarks concerning him, lamented that his reputation and character as a renowned businessman has been damaged as he has been labeled a drug dealer and trafficker.