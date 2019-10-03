Musenge Awaits ECZ Clearance To Register NDCP

Musenge has, however, stated that he will not be party President but will instead ensure he remains a servant in the political party.

He has disclosed that his team has already submitted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) the party symbol and now awaits clearance before proceeding to register the political party with the Registrar of Societies.

Musenge, who is firmer Copperbelt Minister as well as Chimwemwe Member of Parliament, said the new political party would be called New Development Congress Party (NDCP).

He said he will not waste time fighting Kambwili’s team but will focus on growing the political party to be registered, stating that the ground has already been laid.

“Look, we have come a long way. Ours is not to fight anyone but to provide a platform. We don’t want to make noise but I can assure you we are moving very fast and quietly. Yes for now, we are putting our documents together until we realise our vision,” said Musenge who added that he is working towards creating a platform that would promote democracy, unity and uphold integrity to ensure a better Zambia for all.