Musenge Awaits ECZ Clearance To Register NDCP

Mwenya Musenge says he will proceed to form a new political party after falling out of favour with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of Chishimba Kambwili.
Musenge has, however, stated that he will not be party President but will instead ensure he remains a servant in the political party.
He has disclosed that his team has already submitted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) the party symbol and now awaits clearance before proceeding to register the political party with the Registrar of Societies.
Musenge, who is firmer Copperbelt Minister as well as Chimwemwe Member of Parliament, said the new political party would be called New Development Congress Party (NDCP).
He said he will not waste time fighting Kambwili’s team but will focus on growing the political party to be registered, stating that the ground has already been laid.
“Look, we have come a long way. Ours is not to fight anyone but to provide a platform. We don’t want to make noise but I can assure you we are moving very fast and quietly. Yes for now, we are putting our documents together until we realise our vision,” said Musenge who added that he is working towards creating a platform that would promote democracy, unity and uphold integrity to ensure a better Zambia for all.
6 Comments
Impyakusu ichinyo
Ba mwenya mwanya mwaumfwa
Roy
I wish the opposition could come together and unite for a common cause. Fight for the people of Zambia as one voice. It doesn’t really take each and every one of you to be president to make a change but all that is needed is forming a team where all your voices and those of the people you fight for become one. We have brilliant and gallant individuals in the opposition but greatness can only be achieved by following the example of Christ of being humble and leading a life of servitude. Unity and a common cause in uplifting the lives of the people of this country will bring Zambia greatness.
Berington MWABA
Comment
Mwenya Musenge has ran out ideas, we have used him to bring confusion in NDC. Now we are no longer interested in him.
Who
NDCP awe naimwe find a better name what u want is to bring comfusion in political ground mr musenge.
ARE YOU SURE?
Ok if u are popular in politics why can’t u take over the party mr mulongoti was heading {m.i.s.r.p} and standing in as SECRETARY GENERAL than fighting kambwili.
muzo
WHY SHOULD U B BUSY FORMING ANOTHER PART IF U CANT HEAD IT? REMEMBER THAT THE 1 WHO BECOM THE PRESIDENT OF UR SO CALLED NDCP WIL B UNDER U.AND THAT WIL ALSO LAND U INTO PROBLEMS LIKE IT HAD JUST BN IN THE CASE OF THE KAMBWILI LED TEAM.I C HUMBLESS IN U.