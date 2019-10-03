Mushimba Hands Over K200,000 To 100 Co-operatives In Kankoyo

Dr Mushimba, who is also Higher Education Minister, said the number of beneficiaries has increased from last year’s 65 who shared K130,000 towards improving productivity in the Constituency to 100 this year.

He said with government promoting economic diversification, it is important to ensure farmers have access to farming inputs.

Dr Mushimba explained that the Brian Mushimba Farmer’s Support Programme, which he is personally funding, is meant to increase agricultural productivity in Kankoyo.

“I can tell you that People in this constituency rely on farming for a living, and I had promised to provide farming inputs for them, so I am here to fulfill that promise. I have given K 200, 000 to the cooperatives and this means each farmer will walk away with K2,000 to purchase inputs,” he said.

Dr Mushimba is also supporting those ready to venture into aquaculture as well as another initiative under the education sector.