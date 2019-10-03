Ndola Journalist Found Dead

Nkonde is suspected to have been abducted before his death.

Copperbelt Police Deputy Commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima said police discovered a body on September 26 which was in a decomposed state near

Chilengwa Na Lesa dam in Masaiti.

He said police officers buried the body in Masaiti and now they suspect it could have been Nkonde.

Wamunyima said police officers would exhume the body for a postmortem and determine if it was Nkonde.

But sources at the Catholic-owned Mission Press where Nkonde worked said they last saw him on September 22 and was supposed to leave for Germany on September 23.

Nkonde contributed articles to the Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail and several international travel publications before joining Mission Press.

Funeral gathering is in Peter Singogo Police Camp.

Credit: Times of Zambia