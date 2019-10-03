Ndola Journalist Found Dead

Ndola-based journalist Humphrey Nkonde has been discovered dead, 10 days after he went missing from home and his work place, mission press.
Copperbelt Police Deputy Commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima said police discovered a body on September 26 which was in a decomposed state near
Chilengwa Na Lesa dam in Masaiti.
He said police officers buried the body in Masaiti and now they suspect it could have been Nkonde.
Wamunyima said police officers would exhume the body for a postmortem and determine if it was Nkonde.
But sources at the Catholic-owned Mission Press where Nkonde worked said they last saw him on September 22 and was supposed to leave for Germany on September 23.
Nkonde contributed articles to the Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail and several international travel publications before joining Mission Press.
Funeral gathering is in Peter Singogo Police Camp.
Credit: Times of Zambia
Alex Mwanza
Sad development,MHSRIP.
ARE YOU SURE?
Why this evil things happens in zambia abdocted our journalist,let the cowplits are brought on book and let all different stakeholder and politician condemn this in a strongest term.it is evil unhuman and go to hell who did that.r.i.p.
Are u sure?
Teku nigeria kuno ukwaba ba BOKO ARAM ukwakulaiba ama journalist and kill them and we dont want things that we watch on CNN,ALJAZERA and BBC to be happening in zambia stop stop and stop twapapata mwebalecita ifi.