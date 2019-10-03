Parley Approves Motion For Free Pads In Public Schools

This motion, which received overwhelming support from members of parliament from both the ruling party and opposition, was brought before the House by Chembe lawmaker Sebastian Kopulande.Kopulande had made it a priority to have policy formulated around the provision of free sanitary towels to girls in public schools since his election in 2016.In moving the motion on Wednesday, Kopulande said there is need for policy formulations to ensure girl child education is supported.He further thanked First Lady Esther Lungu for her dedication in trying to address menstrual hygiene and sanitary conditions for girls in rural areas.Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Dora Siliya, who supported the motion, called on all stakeholders, especially entrepreneurs, to take venture into the production of re-usable sanitary pads to address the challenges faced by girls in rural areas.Ms Siliya said providing sanitary towels to girls in schools is an important investment in human development.And General Education Minister David Mabumba said government was already addressing the challenges being faced by girls in accessing sanitary facilities.Other members of parliament who supported the motion include Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Chonya and Mazabuka member of parliament Gary Nkombo.