Chasing Plot 1 Na Yakumbuyo

People who are desperate for something are ready to do anything desperate to get what they want. For others, their desperate attempts to achieve something leads them to total destruction; nobody ever takes them seriously after that.
The past few days have seen widespread discussions and condemnation – from government, the ruling patriotic front, civil society organisations and traditional leaders – about Mr Hichilema’s recent participation in a conference whose agenda was protection and support for gay rights. He and his party actually belong to a network called Africa Liberal Network, which has a strong agenda in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights. So Mr Hichilema and his political party have dedicated their time to promote practices that threaten the Christian values of this country, Zambia. Does he and his party understand the implication of their support for gay rights in a country that has outlawed homosexuality?
The UPND and its leader Mr Hichilema seem to be on a path to completely destroy what this country has built over the years all in their quest to win power and get themselves into State House. For this, the UPND and Mr Hichilema are ready to throw away the Christian values that have held this country together by seeking financial support in exchange for the promotion of gay rights.
We know that there is a large community of people promoting abominable acts around the world, supporting same sex marriages, and this is a billion dollar industry that is ready to flash the money to anyone who is willing to jump on the bandwagon and throw away what God desires of us. This they’re ready to do and they’ve actually committed themselves to doing so. Why? Just they want to have money to push their plot 1 project.
There’s nothing wrong with Mr Hichilema seeking the highest office of the land. But there’s everything wrong with the route he’s trying to take to attain that goal. Him getting the presidency shouldn’t be at the expense of the values this country he wants to lead some day holds dear.
There’s already one political party registered in Zambia that is getting huge finances from supporters of homosexuality. This party has the money to dish out to the inner circle and also pushes some of it to some media organisation. It is unfair to think Zambians would think of voting for such characters who are ready to sell the country’s values and principles!
Judge
Now we dont know what the truth is, yesterday was ECL today is HH promoting gayism…anyways tha fact is that we voting for HH 2021
Kk
You will vote for HH and all the best. I will not let us see the majority a day no going to court this time. Bola yakosa
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
It is unthinkable for people who seek the highest office of the land called Christian nation to promote such satanic and illicit acts,God forbids.Zambians are very dedicated to the values of Christianity and will not allow one seeking to lead them to practice such evil deeds.
Roberto Carlos
Judge, what right do you see in what all of us are seeing to be unchristian? Zambia is surely bigger than your hillema or whatever his name is. The Holy Bible gives clear guidelines on what to follow and not. Whatever has come over hh and his followers. We all say ; God forbid! Pantu nabaku mwenu are against the foreign practice. Apapena mwalasa apo kaima. Plot one no sangwa!
Ask
It happened napali the late sata ba mmd balandile napankondo iyo sata akaleta nkondo ,na homosexuality, bushe sata aliileta? Stop thinking ifyabupuba. Some of you mulelanda nelyashi elyo tamwishibe, that’s sin, ulupato lubembu, ukwete ifishinka filete. Shame on you bana bama fwasa
Kang'ombe
Ask those who want first to remove the Christian Nation declaration from the Constitution, these are the ones want to support guysm, lesbian and other nonsense things.
Leave the opposition alone they have nothing to do with that, but let the PF put the house in order before 2021.
People are not blind, they are able to see and analyze the situation.
Remember, Dora Siliya used the same words against Mr Sata MHSRIP, and now they are on HH.
Impyakusu ichinyo
Still more ni HH nomatter how you are going to decampen him tamwakwanishe we know you
magical minds
What a fucking cow wants to bring in our country, chikala chakwe sitifuna maloza ise hakaivotela heka
ks
what do you expect from a marson .hh is good for this country and he will never lead this nation ,weather you like it not God can not alow a marson to rule christian and it will never happen.You wil insult untill you get tired of insults