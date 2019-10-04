Chasing Plot 1 Na Yakumbuyo

This is the situation Hakainde Hichilema, the president of the UPND, finds himself in. Hichilema is desperate for plot one such that he’s ready to embrace queer practices that have no place in our country as the nation has been declared Christian.

The past few days have seen widespread discussions and condemnation – from government, the ruling patriotic front, civil society organisations and traditional leaders – about Mr Hichilema’s recent participation in a conference whose agenda was protection and support for gay rights. He and his party actually belong to a network called Africa Liberal Network, which has a strong agenda in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights. So Mr Hichilema and his political party have dedicated their time to promote practices that threaten the Christian values of this country, Zambia. Does he and his party understand the implication of their support for gay rights in a country that has outlawed homosexuality?

The UPND and its leader Mr Hichilema seem to be on a path to completely destroy what this country has built over the years all in their quest to win power and get themselves into State House. For this, the UPND and Mr Hichilema are ready to throw away the Christian values that have held this country together by seeking financial support in exchange for the promotion of gay rights.

We know that there is a large community of people promoting abominable acts around the world, supporting same sex marriages, and this is a billion dollar industry that is ready to flash the money to anyone who is willing to jump on the bandwagon and throw away what God desires of us. This they’re ready to do and they’ve actually committed themselves to doing so. Why? Just they want to have money to push their plot 1 project.

There’s nothing wrong with Mr Hichilema seeking the highest office of the land. But there’s everything wrong with the route he’s trying to take to attain that goal. Him getting the presidency shouldn’t be at the expense of the values this country he wants to lead some day holds dear.

There’s already one political party registered in Zambia that is getting huge finances from supporters of homosexuality. This party has the money to dish out to the inner circle and also pushes some of it to some media organisation. It is unfair to think Zambians would think of voting for such characters who are ready to sell the country’s values and principles!