Chipolopolo Face Niger, Benin in International Friendlies

The Chipolopolo boys will play two international friendly matches during the October FIFA window.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has announced that Zambia will play Niger and Benin on October 10 and 13 respectively.

Kashala said the friendlies are part of preparations for key fixtures that the Chipolopolo have in the Africa Cup of Nations and African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Zambia will be away in Niger and Benin on October 10 and 13 respectively.

The FIFA window falls on October 7-15.

Zambia host eSwatini on October 19 at National Heroes Stadium while in November they play Algeria in Blida on November 9 and host Zimbabwe 10 days later.

(FULL SQUAD)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards), Clatous Chama (Simba FC)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Augustine Mulenga Justin Shonga (both Orlando Pirates), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards)

(Source: FAZ Media)