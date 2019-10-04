Katete Boy Murders Father

A 16-year-old boy of Kafumbwe village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area in Katete district has been arrested by police for allegedly murdering his biological father.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala has named the victim as Sipiliyano Phiri, aged 49.

Mr. Sakala told Breeze FM News that Phiri picked a quarrel with his won over a cell phone battery.

He explained that the victim gave chase to his son who ran away.

Mr. Sakala added that in the process, the suspect picked up a brick and hit his father on the head.

He said the victim collapsed and died upon arrival at St. Francis Mission Hospital.