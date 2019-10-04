Lungu Dates Southern, Northern Provinces

According to State House spokesperson Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu will today, Friday, 4th October, 2019, travel to Sinazongwe District in Southern Province to grace the Winter Harvest Day at Zambeef Farm.

Mr. Chipampe stated that the President would visit the wheat and maize fields and participate in the harvesting of the crop and will later return to Lusaka before travelling to Mbala, Northern Province in the afternoon.

“On Saturday, the President is scheduled to launch the Tunduma-Nakonde One

Stop Border Post at Tunduma with his Tanzanian counterpart , His Excellency

President John Pombe Magufuli,” he stated.

And on Sunday, the President will launch the construction of the Mporokoso-Nsama-Kaputa Road before returning to Lusaka on the same day.

Mr. Chipampe added that the Head of State was keen on ensuring the improvement of infrastructure across the Country as well as ensuring farmers adopt modern farming methods against the backdrop of climate change.