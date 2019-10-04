REA Completes Mini Hydro Project In Mwinilunga

The Kasanjiku Project located along the Kasanjiku River, is a 0.64mega watt project which is expected to electrify 11 schools, a mission hospital, four rural health centres, a Local Court and a Chief’s palace.

The project is set to improve the quality of life for beneficiaries in chiefs Ntambu and Sialunga’s areas.

REA Corporate Affairs manager Justin Mukosa said the grid technology project will alleviate energy needs in the country.

“We are delighted to complete the construction of the Kasanjiku project because it is going to improve the quality of life for over 12,000 people and also highlight the massive potential that lies in the Northern Region of Zambia for electricity generation using mini hydro technology,” Mukosa said.

Meanwhile, REA Director of Engineering Services Patrick Mubanga said the project, once commissioned, will provide electricity throughout the year.

“The power station, once energised, will be able to supply power to the community throughout the year as the turbines will be supplied with water from the Kasanjiku River which experiences good water supply,” said Mubanga.

The project begun in 2016 after a ground breaking ceremony officiated by Vice President Inonge Wina.