Speaker Directs Energy Minister to Update Nation on Load shedding

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa is on Tuesday next week expected to update the nation on the status of load-shedding in health facilities.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

Dr. Matibini says Nkhuwa must carry out a comprehensive analysis on what is pertaining on the ground and get back to the house with an update.

The Speaker said this when he made a ruling on a point of order raised by the leader of opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu.

Mwiimbu in his point of order stated that load-shedding has continued in health facilities despite President Edgar Lungu’s directive not to load shed health facilities during the Presidential address to Parliament.

Meanwhile, Dr. Matibini has urged Members of Parliament to respect the due processes of parliament as they carry out debates.

He said all Members of parliament participate in governing the country and therefore the tenets of a multi-party democracy must be respected.