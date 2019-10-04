UPND’s Shadow Budget Like Medicine That Can Kill Patient, Says Dr Chanda

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda has likened the UPND’s shadow budget to medicine that could result in the death of a patient.

And Dr Chanda has expressed shock that UPND Members of Parliament are shying away from their own document (shadow budget) during debate on the proposed 2020 National Budget.

He said it was surprising to hear UPND Members of Parliament, including Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, a former finance minister, fail to give reference or compare their document to that presented by finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

Dr Chanda has mocked UPND for allegedly abandoning their own document “yet they continue to demonise” that which was presented to Parliament by Dr Ng’andu. He has further challenged UPND MP’s to give alternatives as they debate the 2020 budget if they are to be trusted to govern the nation.

“But the only challenge is that the alternative budget that UPND have brought… it’s like you are treating a patient and the medicine is worse than the disease. Someone has malaria, instead of giving them coartem, you give them logo, the patient dies and the malaria dies,” Dr Chanda mocked UPND MPs.

He has said the UPND was proposing outdated ideas, an indication that the opposition political party is not ready to govern the Country.