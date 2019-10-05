CBU Lecturer Murdered

A Copperbelt University lecturer has been stabbed to death while his female friend was raped by a lone criminal in Kitwe this morning.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed the murder.

Mwata-Katongo has identified the lecturer as Dr Maximilian Mainza, 36 of Riverside and a lecturer at Copperbelt University (CBU).

She explained that Dr Mainza was attacked around 02:30 am when he was dropping off his female friend in Nkana West in Kitwe.

Mwata-Katongo stated that after the criminal stabbed Dr Mainza, he grabbed the woman and raped her.

“Police in Kitwe received reports of aggravated robbery, rape and murder from a female student at Kalulushi Catholic University, also of Kabundi in Chingola. The victim said that while she was being dropped off by Dr Maximilian Mainza, aged 36, of Riverside and a lecturer at Copperbelt University (CBU) at her friend’s house in Nkana West in the early hours of today, 5th October 2019, at around 02:30 hours, they were attacked by a lone criminal who demanded for a K100,” Mwata-Katongo stated.

“After the confrontation, Dr Mainza is reported to have come out of the car, a Honda Accord station wagon, and challenged the criminal and in the process, Dr Mainza was stabbed on the left side of the chest. He, however, managed to get back into the vehicle, reversed and drove about 100 meters before he stopped the car and collapsed. The criminal later followed, broke the driver’s window, opened the door and dragged the female victim out to a nearby unfinished structure where she was raped. He later went back to the vehicle and got two phones, a laptop bag, two other bags and an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.”

She stated that police visited the scenes of crime and found Dr Mainza dead.

“After receiving the report, Police visited the scenes of crime and found Dr Mainza dead with a stab wound on the left side of the chest. A Knife alleged to have been used in the act was recovered about six meters from the scene. The body has been taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary while the rape victim was taken for medical attention. Investigations have been launched,” stated Mwata-Katongo.