Clean Up Of Govt Pay Roll Begins

Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Dr Martine Mtonga says government has started a clean up exercise for all civil servants in the country.

Dr Mtonga said government wants to do a verification of all the civil servants to validate information.

He said this when he called on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe in Ndola.

Dr Mtonga said his office had statistics that Copperbelt had about 35, 000 civil servants on record who get salaries.

He said the exercise is not to intimidate anyone but to just verify and validate information about civil servants.

“This exercise is not to intimidate anyone or feel threatened. It is just to verify and validate information. We want to check if they are in the right place. We do a head count of members of staff,” said Dr Mtonga.

Later during the Government payroll audit committee meeting at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola, Dr Mtonga said government wants to eliminate ghost workers on the payroll.