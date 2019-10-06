UPND Cadre Arrested Over Kaoma Shooting

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has told leaders of political parties taking part in the Kaoma council chairperson by-election to immediately disarm their cadres.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a UPND cadre in connection with this morning’s shooting on a PF campaign team comprising three ministers and ruling party deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.

And Kanganja has said no one has died in the shoot out as those injured are still in hospital.

In a statement this afternoon, Kanganja stated that he had received disturbing reports of violence in Kaoma and the arming of political party cadres with offensive weapons by some of those participating in the by-election.

“I have received disturbing reports of violence in the Kaoma by-election campaigns in Western Province, also the arming of political cadres with offensive weapons where some people involved in political activities have sustained injuries. I therefore call upon all those leading campaign teams of all political parties taking part in the by-election to disarm their supporters immediately and advise their cadres to stay away from all forms of violence,” Kanganja stated.

“Further, I appeal to members of the public, including political players who may have information on those who have armed themselves with any form of offensive weapon during the ongoing political activities in Kaoma, to report to the Police without delay. I wish to remind all political players that going armed to any public gathering, procession or any other political activity is a serious offence which attracts stiff punishment. I therefore urge all Police officers involved in policing the Kaoma by-election to be firm and ensure that all those found wanting, irrespective of their standing in society or political affiliation, are arrested and dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law. We are not going to allow lawlessness to take root during this by election therefore all acts of violence should immediately cease forthwith. All Political parties taking part in the election should focus on explaining their manifesto to the electorate as opposed to taking the route of provocation, harassment, intimidation and violence.”

He further confirmed that one person has been arrested and their gun confiscated over the shooting of four people and refuted social media reports that one of the injured had died.

“The Police never exchanged any gun fire with anyone. Four persons have been injured and hospitalized. One person has been arrested and one pistol recovered from him. No deaths have been recorded,” stated Kanganja.