First Lady To Grace Kitwe Teaching Hospital’s Open Day

First Lady Esther Lungu is today expected in Kitwe on the Copperbelt to grace Kitwe Teaching Hospital’s open day tomorrow, Tuesday.

Both Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu and Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Abidan Chansa have confirmed the development.

Mpundu said during her visit, the First Lady will familiarize herself with challenges the health institution was facing.

He said being founder of the Esther Lungu Foundation, it will help her to know needy areas as she continues to lobby from cooperating partners to improve delivery of quality health services.

Meanwhile, Dr Chansa said the Hospital will use the open day to provide health services for free to members of the public.

He added that tomorrow’s open day has attracted a number of specialized medical personnel to provide various health services.

Dr Chansa has urged members of the public to turn up in numbers and access the services for free.