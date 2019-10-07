JTI Hands Over Refurbished Maternity Wing At CCH

Japan Tobacco International has handed over a refurbished maternity wing at Chipata Central Hospital.

The tobacco company spent over K1 million to refurbish the maternity ward in its efforts to supplement the government’s quest to provide good health services to the people.

JTI operations manager Ezekiel Mtonga said the hand over of the

refurbished maternity wing was a landmark event for the people of Chipata city.

He said JTI found it prudent to rehabilitate the maternity ward at Chipata Central Hospital due to numerous challenges the ward faced.

Mtonga said JTI hoped the facility would help in mitigating the problems that the hospital had been facing regarding maternal matters.

“JTI has been doing a lot of social corporate responsibility projects in the community where it is growing its tobacco…JTI constructed a full fledged primary school called Mwalauka in chief Chinunda’s area, including one teacher’s house. JTI constructed hundred percent of the health facility at Dwankhonzi along Lundazi road and we also added a staff house there. We have so far drilled over 100 boreholes that are being used by community members, especially areas where we grow tobacco,” Mtonga said.

He said JTI has also constructed a tobacco buying centre and offices at a cost of 6 million US dollars.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said government was keen to refurbish and upgrade the hospital that was already upgraded to third level hospital.

He commended JTI for being an all-weather partner of government.

Zulu said JTI has been assisting government in providing desks and computers in schools, among many others.

“We commend you JTI for the great works that you are doing in Eastern

Province,” Zulu said.

He said JTI pledged that it would help government in many other areas.

Zulu called on the private sector to help in the provision of services to the people.