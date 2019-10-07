Patrick Mwanawasa Resigns From Govt

Central Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Patrick Mwanawasa has resigned from government.

In his resignation letter to the Central Province Permanent Secretary dated October 7, 2019 and copied to President Edgar Lungu, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, the Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Management Division and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Patrick could not point to the reasons for his resignation which will take effect on November 7, 2019.

The son to the third president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa has, however, praised President Lungu for having considered him to serve under the PF government.

“In accordance with my conditions of service on first appointment as provided i the minute of appointment dated 24th April 2015, I hereby tender my resignation.In lieu of the month’s notice, I will be stepping down from the position Deputy Permanent Secretary of Central province on the 7th November, 2019,” stated Patrick. “I most sincerely would like to thank His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, our President, for having considered me to serve under his government. It was an opportunity of great honor and privilege. As I depart, I wish the President all the best and God’s abundant grace as he steers our country to greater heights.”