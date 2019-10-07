Police Arrest UPPZ President, His Daughter At Court

Police in Lusaka have arrested president of the opposition United Party for Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ) Charles Chanda and his daughter for alleged swindling of over 100 Zambians in a land deal.

Chanda and his daughter appeared at the Magistrates’ Court today where 134 charges were read before them, to which they pleaded not guilty.

After the matter was adjourned, a group of police officers were already waiting for him outside to effect arrest on a matter yet to be known.

The land deal matter is being privately prosecuted.