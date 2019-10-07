Teachers’ Payroll Cleanup On C/belt Won’t Result In Job Losses – PS

The payroll clean up exercise for teachers on the Copperbelt will not result in loss of jobs, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has said.

Nundwe said in an interview that government, in collaboration with the Teaching Council of Zambia and the Teaching Service Commission, is working towards correcting anomalies on the payroll.

He said there are people working in towns like Kitwe but were still getting rural hardship allowances.

Nundwe said the government wanted to make sure teachers got allowances in line with the stations they work from.

He said the exercise underway in the province should not be misunderstood as it is only aimed at addressing anomalies on the payroll system.

“We have certain people whose pay points…you are in kitwe but you are getting rural hardship allowance which is meant for someone else in Lufwanyama. We want to clean this up. I want you to get me correctly, we are not removing anyone from the payroll,” said Nundwe, adding that the Government wanted to spend money where it is intended, not as the case is now under austerity measures that have been put in place.