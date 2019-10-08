160 Counts Of Criminal Case Slapped On UPPZ Leader

Opposition UPPZ president Charles Chanda and his daughter Esther have been warned and cautioned over 160 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwata-Katongo stated that Chanda and his daughter, in this matter, is alleged to have collected money from unsuspecting members of the public for pieces of land which he failed to avail to them.

Chanda is already in court for 134 counts of a civil matter involving the same land deals where he was selling plots to Zambians at a low cost and assisted them with the process of getting title deeds.

“The UPPZ leader was picked today (Monday) between 12:00 hours and 13:00 hours from Lusaka’s Magistrates Court Complex where he was appearing in a civil case. He is…being warned and cautioned for 160 counts of obtaining money by false pretences. This is a matter where unsuspecting members of the public paid for pieces of land which the suspect advertised to have been on sale however did not avail to them,” stated Mwata-Katongo.