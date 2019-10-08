5 Die In Fatal Chingola Bus Accident

Five people have died while 25 others are nursing serious injuries following a fatal road traffic accident on the Kitwe-Chingola road near Musenga area.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga has confirmed the accident that happened yesterday (Sunday) around 18:00 hours. Katanga stated that the incident happened when a Rosa Bus Registration Number ACK 9525, which was being driven by James Simpamba, 39, misjudged clearance distant and in the process hit into the stationary Volvo truck registration number ACM 5453, ALZ 5134T and later into a Toyota Corolla registration number BCC 4458, which was being driven by Oscar Mambwe, 38, of Kasompe new plots in Chingola. “In the process, Bupe Chikwanda, 25, of Nchanga North, who sustained a deep cut on the forehead, died on the spot; Regina Bwale, 23, of Nchanga North, sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, a male yet to be identified sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot and Haggai Nkandu, 35, who sustained a cut on the forehead, died whilst being attended to at Nchanga South Hospital in Chingola,” she stated.

Katanga stated that the fifth person identified as Vincent Matunda of Nchanga North died this morning in Nchanga North Hospital.

She added that all the deceased were from the Rosa Bus.

“The driver of the truck was not found as the motor vehicle was found abandoned. Bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital mortuary while among the injured, some have been admitted and others have been discharged,” stated Katanga.