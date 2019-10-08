First Lady Graces Kitwe Teaching Hospital Open Day…Residents Receive Free Medical Services

First Lady Esther Lungu has commended management at Kitwe Teaching Hospital for holding an open day that afforded residents an opportunity to receive various health services for free.

Speaking when she graced the Open Day, the First Lady said the move demonstrates government’s resolve to deliver quality health care services to the people.

The Open Day has been held under the theme: “61 years of evolving excellence in health care through community participation, leading the way towards universal health coverage”.

She said that government has made strides in taking quality health services closer to the people through the creation of new health infrastructure and deployment of health workers country wide.

Mrs Lungu said her foundation (Esther Lungu Foundation) cherishes the partnership in enjoys with the Ministry of Health and other partners.

“Government alone cannot manage to reach all parts of the country in providing quality health service this is why cooperating partners, the cooperate word, none governmental organizations are all needed to help health institutions like Kitwe teaching hospital achieve its desires” she stated.

Meanwhile, Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Abidan Chansa said the Hospital management was elated that the First Lady accepted the invitation to grace the occasion.

He said the generosity exhibited speaks volume of her commitment to better the lives of the Zambians through the provision of better health care.