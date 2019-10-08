Lungu Saddened By Death Of 6 Catholic Choir Members in CB Accident

President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the Catholic Church on the death of six members of a choir following a tragic road accident on the Kitwe-Chingola road on Monday.

President Lungu has also sent a message of condolences to the family of Patriotic Front member Petronella Bowa who also died on Monday after an illness. He asked the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Police to frequently check on the roads to clear broken down vehicles that pose a danger to motorists.

“It is sad that people perished because a truck was left on the road for a long time. RTSA and Police must develop a culture of clearing roads of vehicles that have broken down,” said President Lungu and further wished the injured a quick recovery.