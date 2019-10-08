Mwense Man Arrested For Having Sex With Daughter

Joseph Mpundu was found having sex with his biological daughter by his wife.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the development in an interview.

Chushi said the suspect had informed his wife that he would go fishing with his daughter as she was leaving for the cassava field.

He said on the wife’s return, she found her husband and her daughter naked having sex in their house.

Chushi said the information obtained showed that the suspect had been having sex with his biological daughter from September this year.

Upon being found, some community members almost lynched the suspect but was rescued and handed over to the Police, said Chushi.

Chushi said the suspect is currently in police custody.