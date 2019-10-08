Zambia Women Chase Olympic Dream

The Copper Queens face the Mares of Botswana this evening (Tuesday) in the third round, second clash with the Mares of Botswana at the Francistown Sports Centre.

Zambia carry a 1-0 advantage from the first leg and will be hoping to finish off the Mares before the home fans.

Botswana proved that they will not be a pushover after having swept aside South Africa in the last round via post-match spot kicks after the game ended o-0 over two legs.

Coach Bruce Mwape is likely to keep faith in the team that defeated Botswana on home soil with the back-again Anita Mulenga expected to re-enforce the central defence alongside Lushomo Mwemba.

The tough tested Margaret Belemu will take her customary right back position while Martha Tembo will be on the left back position completing cover for calm natured Hazel Nali in goal.

In the engine room be the hard tackling Rhodah Chileshe alongside Hellen Chanda while the pint-sized Mary Mwakapila will link play with the trinity of Grace Chanda, Rachael Nachula and the fearsome Barbara Banda.

Zambia should be wary of the threat posed by the Tholakele Tebogo and Othlagile Bonang who caused some problems in the home tie.

The game kicks-off at 19:00 hours with the winner over two legs taking on either Kenya or Ghana in the round of four.

Top two teams in the next round will face off to decide the continent’s envoys to the Olympics with the runner up engaging in a play-off with Chile.

(Source: FAZ Media)