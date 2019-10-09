Triumphant Copper Queens Back Home

The Zambia Women National Team have arrived back home after their mission in Botswana where they won 2-0 to qualify to the fourth round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and secretariat staff welcomed the team that arrived this afternoon.

The Copper Queens joined three other teams remaining on the continent in the race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will play Kenya next month. In the other contest Ivory Coast will face Cameroon with the top two teams facing off to decide who represents Africa.

The runner up will engage in a play-off with Chile. Zambia qualified to the fourth round after a 1-0 home win through a Mary Mwakapila goal while Grace Chanda banged a brace in Francistown.

(Source: FAZ Media)