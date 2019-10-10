BBC: Ghana ‘Coup Plotters’ Charged with Treason

By Thomas Naadi

BBC Africa, Accra

Nine people accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Ghana have been charged with treason.

They were arrested last month for allegedly plotting to seize key state installations with the aim of overthrowing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the state prosecutor, the accused were part of a group known as Take Action Ghana and had planned to stage a series of protests with the purpose of destabilising the country.

The prosecutor added that the group engaged the services of a local blacksmith to manufacture pistols and explosives to enable them to execute their plan.

Six of the suspects were initially accused of illegally manufacturing firearms and explosives, but the charges were changed to treason – a crime punishable with death.

The ministry of information had said that security agencies carried out a raid last month and retrieved several weapons including six locally manufactured pistols, improvised explosive devices and ammunition.

A lawyer for the suspects maintains that the accusations are baseless.