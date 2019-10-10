DMMU Denies Distributing Mealie Meal To Lure Votes In Mwinilunga

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says it is unfortunate that such remarks could come from the area member of parliament, charging that Mr Samakayi was being “very selfish and not considering the plight of the people in his constituency”.

“This only shows that the MP has not been on the ground to know the needs of the people because Mwinilunga was affected by storms and flash floods that affected crops, especially cassava, leading to the food insecurity. The MP could be food secure in Lusaka, but the people in his constituency are not,” Kabwe said.

He added that DMMU responds to situations based on assessments and requests from the District Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) and districts in North-Western Province, including Mwinulunga, have been on the relief pipeline since February this year. “It is therefore unfortunate that the MP could come out now and condemn the gesture,” Kabwe said.

And Kabwe has disclosed that government has released 600 metric tonnes of relief to Shangombo, Sioma and Sesheke districts in its continuous relief distribution exercise which will run up to March 2020.