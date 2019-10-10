Lusaka Man Commits Suicide in Nakonde Lodge

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joe Njase said Police received a report of a man who had locked himself in a room from Saturday after he booked it.

He said police officers who rushed to Wayimbila Guest House managed to break the door to the room and found the deceased dead in the bathroom with blood and some whitish form coming out of his nose and mouth.

“Yes, we received a report. Our officers were told the guest had not come out since booking the room on Saturday. They managed to break the door and found him dead in the bathroom,” Njase stated.

He identified the deceased as Milimo Hakanzaba of Lusaka and added that an empty bottle of doom insecticide alleged to have been used to commit suicide was found in the room as well as a message meant for the wife and relatives.

“The body was physically inspected. It was found that white form mixed with blood and no physical injuries were found,” Njase added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Nakonde Urban Clinic mortuary.