Malambo MP Empowers Women, Youth Groups

Malambo member of parliament Makebi Zulu has donated a compressor, welding machine, car wash machine, grinder and water pump to various youth and women groups as part of the ongoing sustainable empowerment programme.
Mr Zulu, who is also Minister for Eastern Province, said the machinery which gobbled K56,000 would help the beneficiaries to be self-reliant.
He said he was merely responding to the request by the youth and women groups.
“This empowerment programme will extend to all the wards in Malambo. The people of Malambo are hardworking and all they need is a little push for them to run a complete,” Mr Zulu said.
Mambwe District Commissioner Caroline Mwanza commended Mr Zulu for fulfilling his promises.
Ms Mwanza said the people of Malambo were happy with the empowerment programme.
And Mambwe district PF chairman Mzidya Phiri urged the people in the constituency to publicise the various works of the area member of parliament and government.
2 Comments
Leonard
That’s good but why is it that opposition mps aren’t allowed to donate.?
OLD MZEE
Opposition MPs don’t work for the people.HH has a very bad policy of stopping his party officials from working with Governent.Examples are Kafue and now Kaoma.I wonder how he will run this country if he became the president.It a known fact that in this country no party wil ever surpass MMD record of 75% recorded in 1991 under Chiluba.If HH gets say 50.1% how s he going to manage the the 49.9%of Zambia?
The man is a dictator.