Malambo MP Empowers Women, Youth Groups

Malambo member of parliament Makebi Zulu has donated a compressor, welding machine, car wash machine, grinder and water pump to various youth and women groups as part of the ongoing sustainable empowerment programme.

Mr Zulu, who is also Minister for Eastern Province, said the machinery which gobbled K56,000 would help the beneficiaries to be self-reliant.

He said he was merely responding to the request by the youth and women groups.

“This empowerment programme will extend to all the wards in Malambo. The people of Malambo are hardworking and all they need is a little push for them to run a complete,” Mr Zulu said.

Mambwe District Commissioner Caroline Mwanza commended Mr Zulu for fulfilling his promises.

Ms Mwanza said the people of Malambo were happy with the empowerment programme.

And Mambwe district PF chairman Mzidya Phiri urged the people in the constituency to publicise the various works of the area member of parliament and government.