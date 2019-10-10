UPND Demands Release Of Party Member

Party Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the party has expressed displeasure at the continued detention of one of Makayi when the law stipulates that the police can only detain a suspect for no longer than 48-hours.

Kakoma says the party finds “this unjust treatment of Makayi” to be against the rules of natural justice as his unjustifiable, solitary confinement is an abuse of his right to a quick and fair trial.

”Roy has been a fierce critic of Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

Could it be that the arrest of this young man is a deliberate move by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to fix and settle personal scores with the young man? We have further noted that the Police have confiscated his phones. The confiscation of his mobile phones is illegal as it is a ploy by the police to fish out for evidence in in his phone in order to implicate him and cook up fake charges against him in order to send him to jail this is, not only a miscarriage of justice on the part of the police, but also an abuse of authority on the part of the Police Chief, Kanganja,” said Kakoma.