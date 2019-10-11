ACC Arrests Ex-Chama South CDF Chair For Corruption

In a statement issued by Commission Corporate Affairs Officer Crystal Mwale, Sam Lungu, aged 40 of Chimwemwe Compound in Chama District, was arrested and charged with one count of willful failure to follow laid down procurement procedures and guidelines contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

“Details being that Mr. Lungu, on dates unknown but between 1st September, 2012 and 31st March, 2013 in Chama District, Muchinga Province, Zambia, being a public officer, jointly and whilst acting together with Yaphet Simpamba, the Chama District Council Secretary and other persons unknown, did willfully fail to comply with laid down procurement and CDF procedures and guidelines when they fraudulently facilitated the payment of K350 000.00 CDF for Chama- South Constituency to Techmiya Commercials Limited for the purchase of a grader and a tipper truck, which were not delivered,” stated Mwale.

The suspect has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear before Court soon.