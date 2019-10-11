CBU Student Who Laced Cake With Cannabis Ordered To Write Essay On Drugs

In a rare ruling of the court, an engineering student at the Copperbelt University has been ordered to write a 50-paged essay on drugs following his conviction for lacing cakes with cannabis.

The 21-year-old Chikwanda Chisengele has also been ordered by the court to write apology letters to the Copperbelt University, his parents and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) before ovember 15, 2019.

The courts further imposed a two-year suspended jail term on Chisengele, meaning he will not spend any time in jail unless he commits drug-related offences.