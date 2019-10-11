Court Adjourns NDC Certificate Cancellation Hearing

The Kabwe High Court has adjourned hearing of an inter-party application for leave to apply for judicial review against the cancellation of the certificate of registration of the NDC party by the Registrar of Societies.

This follows the earlier decision of the court which granted the de-registered National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) leave to apply for judicial review against the cancellation of the certificate of registration of the party by the Registrar of Societies.

This is in the matter in which NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga who has cited the Attorney General is seeking judicial review against the de-registration of the party by the Refgistrar of Societies .

When the matter came up this morning in the Kabwe high Court, lawyers representing Bridget Atanga asked for an adjournment as the lead counsel Christopher Mundia who was supposed to handle the matter was not before court as he has a bereavement.

The state did not object the application and the presiding judge Isaac Kamwendo adjourned the matter to December 4 2019.

According to the order delivered by the Kabwe High Court dated September 26, the leave shall act as a stay of the decision of the state .

NDC members and sympathisers gathered early this morning at around 08:00hrs to provide solidarity